Gold Prices Decrease By Rs 2,100 Per Tola
Umer Jamshaid Published December 17, 2024 | 10:13 PM
The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs 2,100 and was sold at Rs 274,900 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs 277,000 on previous trading day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported
The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 1,800 to Rs 235,682 from Rs 237,482 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat also went down to Rs 216,042 from Rs 217,693.
The prices of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs 3,400 and Rs 2,914.95 respectively.
The price of gold in the international market decreased by $21 to $2,637 from $2,658, the Association reported.
