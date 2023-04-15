UrduPoint.com

Gold Prices Decrease By Rs 2600 To 216,000 Per Tola

Sumaira FH Published April 15, 2023 | 11:04 PM

Gold prices decrease by Rs 2600 to 216,000 per tola

The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs 2600 and was sold at Rs 216,000 on Saturday against its sale at Rs 218,600 the previous day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs 2600 and was sold at Rs 216,000 on Saturday against its sale at Rs 218,600 the previous day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also decreased by Rs 2,229 to Rs 185,185 from Rs 187,414, whereas the price of 10 grams of 22-karat gold went down to Rs 169,743 from Rs 171,796.

The price of per tola silver and that of ten-gram silver remained unchanged to close at Rs 2,570 and Rs 2,203.36 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market dipped by US$ 31 to $2003 against its sale at $2034, the association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Sale Price Gold Silver Market All From

Recent Stories

PPP committed to find solutions through dialogue:A ..

PPP committed to find solutions through dialogue:Advisor to the Prime Minister o ..

56 seconds ago
 Six Civilians Killed in Sudan's Armed Clashes in O ..

Six Civilians Killed in Sudan's Armed Clashes in Omdurman - Hospital

51 seconds ago
 Deadly fighting rocks Sudan as army battles parami ..

Deadly fighting rocks Sudan as army battles paramilitaries

57 seconds ago
 UN chief, officials condemn fighting between Sudan ..

UN chief, officials condemn fighting between Sudanese forces

59 seconds ago
 Chinese football fans out in force for Super Leagu ..

Chinese football fans out in force for Super League return

1 minute ago
 ederal Minister for Religious Affairs Maulana Abdu ..

Ederal Minister for Religious Affairs Maulana Abdul Shakoor dies in road acciden ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.