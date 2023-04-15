Gold prices decrease by Rs 2600 to 216,000 per tola

The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs 2600 and was sold at Rs 216,000 on Saturday against its sale at Rs 218,600 the previous day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs 2600 and was sold at Rs 216,000 on Saturday against its sale at Rs 218,600 the previous day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also decreased by Rs 2,229 to Rs 185,185 from Rs 187,414, whereas the price of 10 grams of 22-karat gold went down to Rs 169,743 from Rs 171,796.

The price of per tola silver and that of ten-gram silver remained unchanged to close at Rs 2,570 and Rs 2,203.36 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market dipped by US$ 31 to $2003 against its sale at $2034, the association reported.