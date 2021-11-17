Gold prices decrease by Rs 2850 per tola 17 Nov 2021

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed decrease of Rs 2850 and was sold at Rs 122,000 in the local market on Wednesday against its sale at Rs Rs 124,850 the previous day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed decrease of Rs 2850 and was sold at Rs 122,000 in the local market on Wednesday against its sale at Rs Rs 124,850 the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 2444 to Rs 104,595 against its sale at Rs 107,039 whereas that of and 10 gram 22 karat went down to Rs 95,880 from Rs 98,119, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs40 and was trade at Rs1440 against its sale at Rs1480. Likewise, the prices of ten gram silver went down by Rs34.30 to Rs1234.56 from Rs1268.86.

The price of gold in international market decreased by $12 and was traded at $1862 against its sale at $1874, the Jewellers Group reported.