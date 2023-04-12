Close
Gold Prices Decrease By Rs 300 To 218,000 Per Tola

Muhammad Irfan Published April 12, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Gold prices decrease by Rs 300 to 218,000 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs 300 and was sold at Rs 218,000 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs 218,300 the previous day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also decreased by Rs 257 to Rs 186,900 from Rs 187,157, whereas the price of 10 grams of 22-karat gold went down to Rs 171,325 from Rs 171,561.

The price of per tola silver and that of ten-gram silver remained unchanged to close at Rs 2,520 and Rs 2,160.50 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market rose by US$ 08 to $2009 against its sale at $2001, the association reported.

