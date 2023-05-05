UrduPoint.com

Gold Prices Decrease By Rs 300 To Rs 225,000 Per Tola

Muhammad Irfan Published May 05, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Gold prices decrease by Rs 300 to Rs 225,000 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :The per tola price of 24-karat gold decreased by Rs 300 and was sold at Rs 225,000 on Friday against its sale at Rs 225,300 the previous day, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also declined by Rs 257 to Rs 192,901 from Rs 193,158, whereas the price of 10 grams of 22-karat gold went down to Rs 176,826 from Rs 177,062.

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs 80 to close at Rs 2950 and that of ten-gram silver also rose by Rs 68.58 to close at Rs 2529.14.

The price of gold in the international market dipped by $ 8 to close at $2036 against the sale of $2044, the association reported.

