Gold prices decrease by Rs 3.300 to Rs 181,800 per tola

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs 3,300 on Tuesday and was sold at Rs 181,800 against its sale at Rs185,100 the last trading day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs 3,300 on Tuesday and was sold at Rs 181,800 against its sale at Rs185,100 the last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 2829 and was sold at Rs 155,864 against Rs158,693, whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went down to Rs 142,875 against its sale at Rs 145,469, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola increased by Rs30 and was sold at Rs2100 whereas that of ten gram silver went up by Rs25.71 to 1800.41.

The price of gold in the international market increased by US$ 5 and was sold at US$ 1,876 against its sale at US$ 1,871, the association reported.