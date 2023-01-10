UrduPoint.com

Gold Prices Decrease By Rs 3.300 To Rs 181,800 Per Tola

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 10, 2023 | 06:08 PM

Gold prices decrease by Rs 3.300 to Rs 181,800 per tola

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs 3,300 on Tuesday and was sold at Rs 181,800 against its sale at Rs185,100 the last trading day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs 3,300 on Tuesday and was sold at Rs 181,800 against its sale at Rs185,100 the last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 2829 and was sold at Rs 155,864 against Rs158,693, whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went down to Rs 142,875 against its sale at Rs 145,469, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola increased by Rs30 and was sold at Rs2100 whereas that of ten gram silver went up by Rs25.71 to 1800.41.

The price of gold in the international market increased by US$ 5 and was sold at US$ 1,876 against its sale at US$ 1,871, the association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Sale Price Gold Silver Market All

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler honours winners of &#039;Qawafi Awar ..

Sharjah Ruler honours winners of &#039;Qawafi Award&#039; 2022

29 minutes ago
 53 shopkeepers arrested for profiteering, unhygien ..

53 shopkeepers arrested for profiteering, unhygienic conditions

6 minutes ago
 Golden Star, Shahkamal Club triumphant in K-20 Cup ..

Golden Star, Shahkamal Club triumphant in K-20 Cup 2023 T20 Tournament

6 minutes ago
 Ex-DBA president among 2 shot dead in Faisalabad

Ex-DBA president among 2 shot dead in Faisalabad

6 minutes ago
 Man killed, friend injured in dumper- motorcycle c ..

Man killed, friend injured in dumper- motorcycle collusion

6 minutes ago
 Xinjiang sees more market entities among better bu ..

Xinjiang sees more market entities among better business environment

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.