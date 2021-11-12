UrduPoint.com

Gold Prices Decrease By Rs 450 Per Tola 12 Nov 2021

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed decrease of Rs 450 and was sold at Rs 128,650 in the local market on Friday against its sale at Rs 129,100 the previous day

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 385 to Rs 110,297 against its sale at Rs 110,682 whereas that of and 10 gram 22 karat went down to Rs 101,105 from Rs 101,459, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stagnant at Rs 1480 and Rs 1268.86 respectively.

The price of gold in international market declined by $14 and was traded at $1849 against its sale at $1863, the Jewellers Group reported.

