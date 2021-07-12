Gold prices decrease by Rs 450 to Rs108,850 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs 450 and was sold at Rs 108,850 on Monday against its sale at Rs109,300, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 386 and was sold at Rs 93,321 against its sale at Rs 93,707 while the prices of 10 gram 22 Karat gold went down to Rs 85,544 from 85,898.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stable at Rs 1440 and Rs 1234.56 respectively.

The price of gold in international market decreased by US $ seven and was traded at US $ 1801 against its sale at US $ 1808.