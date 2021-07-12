UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gold Prices Decrease By Rs 450 To Rs108,850 Per Tola

Umer Jamshaid 18 seconds ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 05:10 PM

Gold prices decrease by Rs 450 to Rs108,850 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs 450 and was sold at Rs 108,850 on Monday against its sale at Rs109,300, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 386 and was sold at Rs 93,321 against its sale at Rs 93,707 while the prices of 10 gram 22 Karat gold went down to Rs 85,544 from 85,898.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stable at Rs 1440 and Rs 1234.56 respectively.

The price of gold in international market decreased by US $ seven and was traded at US $ 1801 against its sale at US $ 1808.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Sale Price Gold Silver Market From

Recent Stories

CBUAE announces strategic objectives for 2023-2026

1 hour ago

Ramiz Raja criticizes selection committee for pick ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 1,542 new COVID-19 cases, 1,519 reco ..

2 hours ago

Man wielding a gun outside parliament in Islamabad ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid inaugurates series of new road ..

2 hours ago

'Pakistan cannot impose her views upon us,’  Af ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.