Gold Prices Decrease By Rs 50 Per Tola 27 Dec 2021

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 06:53 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs 50 and was sold at Rs 126,100 on Monday against its sale at Rs126,150 in the local market the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 43 to Rs 108,110 from Rs 108,153 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat decreased to Rs 99,101 from Rs 99,140.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs 1460 and Rs 1251.71 respectively.

The price of gold in international market decreased by $5 and was traded at $1805 against its sale at $1810, the Jewellers Group reported.

