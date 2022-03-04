Gold prices decrease by Rs 50 to Rs 128,800 per tola 04 Mar 2022

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs 50 and was sold at Rs 128,800 on Friday against its sale at Rs128,850 in the local market the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 43 to Rs 110,425 from Rs 110,468 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went down to Rs 101,223 from Rs 101,262, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1480 and Rs 1268.86 respectively.

The price of gold in international market increased by US $ 12 and was traded at US$ 1947 against its sale at US$ 1935, the association reported.