Gold prices decrease by Rs 500 to Rs 110,000 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs 500 and was sold at Rs 110,000 on Saturday against its sale at Rs110,500, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 429 and was sold at Rs 94,307 against its sale at Rs 94,736 while the prices of 10 gram of 22 Karat gold went down to Rs 86,448 from Rs 86,841The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stable at Rs 1460 and Rs 1251.

71 respectively.

The price of gold in international market declined by $8 and was traded at $1814 against its sale at $1822, it reported.