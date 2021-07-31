UrduPoint.com

Gold Prices Decrease By Rs 500 To Rs 110,000 Per Tola

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 31st July 2021 | 06:20 PM

Gold prices decrease by Rs 500 to Rs 110,000 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs 500 and was sold at Rs 110,000 on Saturday against its sale at Rs110,500, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 429 and was sold at Rs 94,307 against its sale at Rs 94,736 while the prices of 10 gram of 22 Karat gold went down to Rs 86,448 from Rs 86,841The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stable at Rs 1460 and Rs 1251.

71 respectively.

The price of gold in international market declined by $8 and was traded at $1814 against its sale at $1822, it reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Sale Price Gold Silver Market From

Recent Stories

64th BoG meeting held

64th BoG meeting held

22 seconds ago
 Govt making efforts to secure Afghan refugees' fut ..

Govt making efforts to secure Afghan refugees' future through quality education, ..

4 minutes ago
 56,887 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

56,887 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

1 hour ago
 Executive Office of Abu Dhabi Chamber’s Board of ..

Executive Office of Abu Dhabi Chamber’s Board of Directors holds 1st meeting

1 hour ago
 Al Aliyo HydroFarms embarks on hydroponic fodder p ..

Al Aliyo HydroFarms embarks on hydroponic fodder project in Hamriyah Free Zone

1 hour ago
 National Geographic lists Dubai&#039;s &#039;Museu ..

National Geographic lists Dubai&#039;s &#039;Museum of the Future&#039; among wo ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.