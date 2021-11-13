UrduPoint.com

Gold Prices Decrease By Rs 550 Per Tola 13 Nov 2021

13th November 2021

Gold prices decrease by Rs 550 per tola 13 Nov 2021

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed decrease of Rs500 and was sold at Rs 128,100 in the local market on Saturday against its sale at Rs 128,650 the previous day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed decrease of Rs500 and was sold at Rs 128,100 in the local market on Saturday against its sale at Rs 128,650 the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 472 to Rs 109,825 against its sale at Rs 110,297 whereas that of and 10 gram 22 karat went down to Rs 100,673 from Rs 101,105, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stagnant at Rs1480 and Rs1268.86 respectively.

The price of gold in international market inclined by $17 and was traded at $1866 against its sale at $1849, the Jewellers Group reported.

