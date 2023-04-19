UrduPoint.com

Gold Prices Decrease By Rs 550 To Rs 216,850 Per Tola

Umer Jamshaid Published April 19, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Gold prices decrease by Rs 550 to Rs 216,850 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs 550 and was sold at Rs 216,850 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs 217,400 the previous day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also declined by Rs 471 to Rs 185,914 from Rs 186,385, whereas the price of 10 grams of 22 karat gold went down to Rs 170,421 from Rs 170,853.

The price of per tola and that of ten-gram silver remained unchanged to close at Rs 2530 and Rs 2170 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market dipped by US$ 31 to $1974 against its sale at $2005, the association reported.

