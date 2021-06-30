UrduPoint.com
Gold Prices Decrease By Rs 600 To Rs108,000 Per Tola

Sumaira FH 32 seconds ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 04:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs 600 and was sold at Rs 108,000 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs108,600, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 515 and was sold at Rs 92,592 against its sale at Rs 93,107 while the prices of 10 gram 22 Karat gold went down to Rs 84,876 against Rs 85,348.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stable at Rs 1410 and Rs 1208.84 respectively.

The price of gold in international market deceased by $10 and was traded at $1758 against its sale at $1768.

