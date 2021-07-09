UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gold Prices Decrease By Rs 600 To Rs109,100 Per Tola

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 07:10 PM

Gold prices decrease by Rs 600 to Rs109,100 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs 600 and was sold at Rs 109,100 on Friday against its sale at Rs109,700, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 515 and was sold at Rs 93,535 against its sale at Rs 94,050 while the prices of 10 gram 22 Karat gold went down toRs 85,741from 86,213.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stable at Rs 1440 and Rs 1234.56 respectively. The price of gold in international market decreased by $15 and was traded at $1800 against its sale at $1815.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Sale Price Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

Worry No More! OPPO’s Impressive Service Has You ..

26 minutes ago

The region is very complex at the moment, best dip ..

1 hour ago

Turkmen-Moroccan political consultations on the le ..

1 hour ago

Ambassador of Turkmenistan presented his credentia ..

1 hour ago

The development of cooperation of Turkmenistan and ..

1 hour ago

A day wearing the new HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i earphones

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.