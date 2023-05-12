UrduPoint.com

Gold Prices Decrease By Rs 6500 To Rs 230,800 Per Tola

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 12, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Gold prices decrease by Rs 6500 to Rs 230,800 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :The per tola price of 24-karat gold decreased by Rs 6,500 to Rs 230,800 on Friday against its sale at Rs 237,300 the previous day, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also decreased by Rs 5,573 to Rs 197,874 from Rs 203,447 whereas the price of 10 grams of 22-karat gold went down to Rs 181,384 from Rs 186,393.

The price of per tola silver dipped by Rs 300 to close at Rs 3,100 and that of 10-gram silver also decreased by Rs 257.21 to Rs 2,400.54 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market declined by $33 to close at $2,005 as compared to $2,038 last day, the Association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Sale Price Gold Silver Market All From

Recent Stories

Security forces kill two terrorists in Balochistan

Security forces kill two terrorists in Balochistan

1 hour ago
 IHC restrains police from arresting Imran Khan in ..

IHC restrains police from arresting Imran Khan in any new case till May 17

2 hours ago
 Same situation may arise again if he is arrested, ..

Same situation may arise again if he is arrested, says Imran Khan

2 hours ago
 Rupee makes strong recovery by gaining Rs12.43 aga ..

Rupee makes strong recovery by gaining Rs12.43 against US dollar

4 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs first meeting ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs first meeting of Abu Dhabi Executive Council

5 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince offer condolences on dea ..

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince offer condolences on death of Sheikha Moza bint Zayed ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.