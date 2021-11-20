UrduPoint.com

Gold Prices Decrease By Rs 800, Traded At Rs 123,800 Per Tola 20 Nov 2021

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 20th November 2021 | 06:43 PM

Gold prices decrease by Rs 800, traded at Rs 123,800 per tola 20 Nov 2021

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed decrease of Rs 800 and was sold at Rs 123,800 in the local market on Saturday against its sale at Rs 124,600 the previous day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed decrease of Rs 800 and was sold at Rs 123,800 in the local market on Saturday against its sale at Rs 124,600 the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 686 to Rs 106,138 against its sale at Rs 106,824 whereas that of and 10 gram 22 karat went down to Rs 97,294 from Rs 97,922.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1440 and Rs1234.56 respectively.

The price of gold in international market decreased by $12 and was traded at $1846 against its sale at $1858, the Jewellers Group reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sale Price Gold Silver Market From

Recent Stories

Holy Quran teaching at school level, uniform curri ..

Holy Quran teaching at school level, uniform curriculum achievements of govt: Na ..

3 minutes ago
 STEM & IT Expo at University of Agriculture Faisal ..

STEM & IT Expo at University of Agriculture Faisalabad on Thursday

3 minutes ago
 16,316 citizens get fine tickets over signal viola ..

16,316 citizens get fine tickets over signal violations during ongoing year

3 minutes ago
 Title-chasing Ogier regains lead in Monza finale

Title-chasing Ogier regains lead in Monza finale

3 minutes ago
 Russian Patriarch Says Orthodox Church to Never Re ..

Russian Patriarch Says Orthodox Church to Never Recognize Same-Sex Marriages

38 minutes ago
 PM directs authorities concerned to facilitate Chi ..

PM directs authorities concerned to facilitate Chinese investors

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.