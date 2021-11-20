Gold prices decrease by Rs 800, traded at Rs 123,800 per tola 20 Nov 2021

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed decrease of Rs 800 and was sold at Rs 123,800 in the local market on Saturday against its sale at Rs 124,600 the previous day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed decrease of Rs 800 and was sold at Rs 123,800 in the local market on Saturday against its sale at Rs 124,600 the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 686 to Rs 106,138 against its sale at Rs 106,824 whereas that of and 10 gram 22 karat went down to Rs 97,294 from Rs 97,922.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1440 and Rs1234.56 respectively.

The price of gold in international market decreased by $12 and was traded at $1846 against its sale at $1858, the Jewellers Group reported.