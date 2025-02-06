Gold prices decrease by Rs 900 per tola to Rs.298,700

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs.900 and was sold at Rs 298,700 on Thursday against its sale at Rs 299,600 on previous trading day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.772 to Rs.

256,087 from Rs. 256,859 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat came down to Rs.234,754 from Rs.235,454.

The prices of per tola silver decreased by Rs.23 to Rs3,327 whereas that of ten gram dipped by Rs20 to Rs.2,852.

The price of gold in the international market also decreased by $9 to $2,859 from $2,868, the Association reported.