Open Menu

Gold Prices Decrease By Rs 900 Per Tola To Rs.298,700

Faizan Hashmi Published February 06, 2025 | 03:40 PM

Gold prices decrease by Rs 900 per tola to Rs.298,700

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs.900 and was sold at Rs 298,700 on Thursday against its sale at Rs 299,600 on previous trading day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.772 to Rs.

256,087 from Rs. 256,859 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat came down to Rs.234,754 from Rs.235,454.

The prices of per tola silver decreased by Rs.23 to Rs3,327 whereas that of ten gram dipped by Rs20 to Rs.2,852.

The price of gold in the international market also decreased by $9 to $2,859 from $2,868, the Association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

General Pension Authority holds first board meetin ..

General Pension Authority holds first board meeting for 2025

48 minutes ago
 UAE participates in 12th Plenary Meeting on UN-GGI ..

UAE participates in 12th Plenary Meeting on UN-GGIM for Arab States in Saudi Ara ..

2 hours ago
 UAE launches new roadmap for ‘Green Intellectual ..

UAE launches new roadmap for ‘Green Intellectual Property’ to drive innovati ..

2 hours ago
 TECOM Group FY 2024 report AED1.2 billion net prof ..

TECOM Group FY 2024 report AED1.2 billion net profit

2 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed chairs Ministerial Development C ..

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Ministerial Development Council meeting

2 hours ago
 Zayed University to organise over 50 events as par ..

Zayed University to organise over 50 events as part of UAE Innovates 2025

3 hours ago
DoxAI to join UAE’s Nextgen FDI initiative

DoxAI to join UAE’s Nextgen FDI initiative

3 hours ago
 Suzuki GSX-125: Power, Style, and Unmatched Conven ..

Suzuki GSX-125: Power, Style, and Unmatched Convenience

3 hours ago
 FAB reports profit before tax of AED19.9 billion i ..

FAB reports profit before tax of AED19.9 billion in 2024

3 hours ago
 Ajman University, Jordan University of Science and ..

Ajman University, Jordan University of Science and Technology strengthen partner ..

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi University, Shanghai Stemstar to advance ..

Abu Dhabi University, Shanghai Stemstar to advance STEM education, AI training

3 hours ago
 Minister of Energy and Infrastructure explores coo ..

Minister of Energy and Infrastructure explores cooperation with Bahrain’s Mini ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business