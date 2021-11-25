UrduPoint.com

Gold Prices Decrease By Rs100 Per Tola 25 Nov 2021

25th November 2021

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed decrease of Rs 100 and was sold at Rs 124,000 in the local market on Thursday against its sale at Rs124,100 the previous day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed decrease of Rs 100 and was sold at Rs 124,000 in the local market on Thursday against its sale at Rs124,100 the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 86 to Rs 106,310 from 106,396 whereas that of and 10 gram 22 karat went down to Rs 97,451 from Rs97,530.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1460 and Rs1251.71 respectively. The price of gold in international market increased by $2 and was traded at $1790 against its sale at $1988, the Jewellers Group reported.

