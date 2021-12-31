Gold prices decrease by Rs100 per tola 31 Dec 2021

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an decrease of Rs100 and was sold at Rs126,000 in the local market on Friday against its sale at Rs126,100 the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also depreciated by Rs85 to Rs108,025 from Rs108,110 whereas that of and 10 gram 22 karat went down from Rs 99,101 to Rs 99,023.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1460 and Rs 1251.71 respectively.

The price of gold in international market witnessed increase of $17 and was traded at $1820 against its sale at $1813, the Jewellers Group reported.