Gold prices decrease by Rs100 per tola to Rs130,600

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs100 and was sold at Rs130,600 on Friday against its sale at Rs130,700 in the local market the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold decreased by Rs86 to Rs111,968 from Rs112,054 while that of 10 gram 22 karat also went down to Rs102,638 from Rs102, 716, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1520 and Rs1303.15 respectively.

The price of gold in international market decreased by $4 and was traded at US$1974 against its sale at US$1978, the association reported.