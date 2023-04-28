UrduPoint.com

Gold Prices Decrease By Rs100 To Rs 218,700 Per Tola

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 28, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Gold prices decrease by Rs100 to Rs 218,700 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs 100 and was sold at Rs 218,700 on Friday against its sale at Rs 218,800 the previous day, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also declined by Rs 86 to Rs 187,500 from Rs 187,586, whereas the price of 10 grams of 22 karat gold went down to Rs 171,875 from Rs 171,954.

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs 30 to close at Rs 2,600 and that of ten-gram silver rose by Rs 25.72 to close at Rs 2,229.08.

The price of gold in the international dipped by $11 to close at $1,984 from $2,001, the Association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Sale Price Gold Silver All From

Recent Stories

FO rejects irresponsible remarks of Indian authori ..

FO rejects irresponsible remarks of Indian authorities implicating Pakistan

3 minutes ago
 ADAFSA celebrates World Veterinary Day 2023

ADAFSA celebrates World Veterinary Day 2023

19 minutes ago
 Dubai Foundation for Women and Children, Al Ameen ..

Dubai Foundation for Women and Children, Al Ameen Service to enhance cooperation ..

19 minutes ago
 MoHAP launches vaccine awareness campaign on ‘Wo ..

MoHAP launches vaccine awareness campaign on ‘World Immunisation Week’

3 hours ago
 Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi secures bail in corruption ..

Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi secures bail in corruption case

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan approaches IHC for bail plea in seditio ..

Imran Khan approaches IHC for bail plea in sedition case

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.