Gold Prices Decrease By Rs.100 To Rs. 237,200 Per Tola

Sumaira FH Published May 23, 2023 | 06:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs 100 and was sold at Rs 237,200 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs. 237,300 the previous day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 85 to Rs 203,361 from Rs 203,446, whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went down to Rs 186,414 from Rs 186,493.

The price of per tola silver and that of ten-gram silver remained unchanged to close at Rs 2900 and Rs 2486.28 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by US$ 13 to $1959 against its sale at $1972, the Association reported.

