Gold Prices Decrease By Rs.1000 To Rs. 207,300 Per Tola

Gold prices decrease by Rs.1000 to Rs. 207,300 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs.1000 and was sold at Rs. 207,300 on Monday against its sale at Rs. 208,300 the previous day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs. 858 to Rs.

177,726 from Rs.178,584, whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went down to Rs.162,916 from Rs. 163,702.

The price of per tola silver and ten-gram silver remained unchanged at Rs. 2250 and Rs. 1929 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market dipped by US$07 to $1982 against its sale at $1989, the association reported.

