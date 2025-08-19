Gold Prices Decrease By Rs.1,100 To Rs 356,600 Per Tola
Umer Jamshaid Published August 19, 2025 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs1,100 on Tuesday and was sold at Rs356,600 against its sale at Rs357,700 on the previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.
The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also decreased by Rs 943 to Rs.
305,727 from Rs 306,670 whereas the price of 10 grams of 22 Karat went down by Rs 865 to Rs 280,259 from Rs 281,124.
The rates of per tola and ten gram silver remained stagnant at Rs.4,031 and Rs 3,455 respectively.
The price of gold in the international market decreased by $11 to $3,339 from $3,350 whereas silver remained constant at $37.98, the Association reported.
