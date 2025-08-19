Open Menu

Gold Prices Decrease By Rs.1,100 To Rs 356,600 Per Tola

Umer Jamshaid Published August 19, 2025 | 04:00 PM

Gold prices decrease by Rs.1,100 to Rs 356,600 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs1,100 on Tuesday and was sold at Rs356,600 against its sale at Rs357,700 on the previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.

The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also decreased by Rs 943 to Rs.

305,727 from Rs 306,670 whereas the price of 10 grams of 22 Karat went down by Rs 865 to Rs 280,259 from Rs 281,124.

The rates of per tola and ten gram silver remained stagnant at Rs.4,031 and Rs 3,455 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $11 to $3,339 from $3,350 whereas silver remained constant at $37.98, the Association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

As many as 41 FIA officials dismissed over human s ..

As many as 41 FIA officials dismissed over human smuggling in 2024, Senate infor ..

39 seconds ago
 Babar, Rizwan drop from Category A as PCB announce ..

Babar, Rizwan drop from Category A as PCB announces 2025–26 central contracts

8 minutes ago
 UN calls for end to attacks on humanitarian space

UN calls for end to attacks on humanitarian space

17 minutes ago
 Ras Al Khaimah leads regional real estate boom as ..

Ras Al Khaimah leads regional real estate boom as one of fastest-growing markets

17 minutes ago
 UAE AI Camp concludes seventh edition with over 70 ..

UAE AI Camp concludes seventh edition with over 70 diverse workshops

18 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy supports establis ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy supports establishment, expansion of 308 digita ..

3 hours ago
Hatta exports power to Dubai

Hatta exports power to Dubai

3 hours ago
 Executive Council issues resolution forming Board ..

Executive Council issues resolution forming Board of Trustees of 'Damj' award, c ..

3 hours ago
 Infinix HOT 60 Series: Turning Theft into Instant ..

Infinix HOT 60 Series: Turning Theft into Instant Regret

4 hours ago
 UAE showcases 'Lifeline' water project in Khan You ..

UAE showcases 'Lifeline' water project in Khan Younis to journalists

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2025

7 hours ago

More Stories From Business