Gold prices decrease by Rs.1,300 to Rs.277,500 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs.1,300 and was sold at Rs.277,500 on Monday against its sale at Rs.278,800, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also went down by Rs.1,115 to Rs.

237,911 from Rs.239,026 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold increased to Rs.218.085 from Rs.219,107.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs. 3,300 and Rs. 2,829.21, respectively.

The price of gold in the international market declined by $13 to $2,670 from $2,683, the Association reported.