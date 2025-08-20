Open Menu

Gold Prices Decrease By Rs.1,400 To Rs 355,200 Per Tola

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 20, 2025 | 02:20 PM

Gold prices decrease by Rs.1,400 to Rs 355,200 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs 1,400 on Wednesday and was sold at Rs 355,200 against its sale at Rs 356,600 on the previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.

The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also decreased by Rs 1,201 to Rs 304,526 from Rs 305,727, whereas the price of 10 grams of 22 Karat went down by Rs 1,101 to Rs 279,158 from Rs 280,259.

The rates of per tola and ten gram silver decreased by Rs 96 and Rs 82, and were traded at Rs 3,935 and Rs 3,373, respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $14 to $3,325 from $3,339, whereas silver decreased by $0.96 to $37.02 from $37.98, the Association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Laser-free vision correction uses electrical curre ..

Laser-free vision correction uses electrical current to reshape eye

38 minutes ago
 ‘Masdar’ achieves record portfolio growth of 6 ..

‘Masdar’ achieves record portfolio growth of 62% in 2024

38 minutes ago
 Japan's exports log biggest drop in 4 years

Japan's exports log biggest drop in 4 years

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Hungarian President on Na ..

UAE leaders congratulate Hungarian President on National Day

2 hours ago
 NASA's Webb telescope discovers new moon orbiting ..

NASA's Webb telescope discovers new moon orbiting Uranus

4 hours ago
 China's loan prime rates remain unchanged

China's loan prime rates remain unchanged

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 August 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 August 2025

5 hours ago
 India, China agree to resume direct flights

India, China agree to resume direct flights

12 hours ago
 UAE Rescue Team continues to effectively contain w ..

UAE Rescue Team continues to effectively contain wildfires in Albania

12 hours ago
 European Trade Union Confederation calls for more ..

European Trade Union Confederation calls for more decisive, principled action on ..

12 hours ago
 UAE launches first 'Youth Social Mission' under Op ..

UAE launches first 'Youth Social Mission' under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3

12 hours ago

More Stories From Business