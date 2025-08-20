Gold Prices Decrease By Rs.1,400 To Rs 355,200 Per Tola
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 20, 2025 | 02:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs 1,400 on Wednesday and was sold at Rs 355,200 against its sale at Rs 356,600 on the previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.
The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also decreased by Rs 1,201 to Rs 304,526 from Rs 305,727, whereas the price of 10 grams of 22 Karat went down by Rs 1,101 to Rs 279,158 from Rs 280,259.
The rates of per tola and ten gram silver decreased by Rs 96 and Rs 82, and were traded at Rs 3,935 and Rs 3,373, respectively.
The price of gold in the international market decreased by $14 to $3,325 from $3,339, whereas silver decreased by $0.96 to $37.02 from $37.98, the Association reported.
Recent Stories
Laser-free vision correction uses electrical current to reshape eye
‘Masdar’ achieves record portfolio growth of 62% in 2024
Japan's exports log biggest drop in 4 years
UAE leaders congratulate Hungarian President on National Day
NASA's Webb telescope discovers new moon orbiting Uranus
China's loan prime rates remain unchanged
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 August 2025
India, China agree to resume direct flights
UAE Rescue Team continues to effectively contain wildfires in Albania
European Trade Union Confederation calls for more decisive, principled action on ..
UAE launches first 'Youth Social Mission' under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3
More Stories From Business
-
Gold prices decrease by Rs.1,400 to Rs 355,200 per tola3 minutes ago
-
Foreign exchange rates1 hour ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES1 hour ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 August 20255 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 August 20255 hours ago
-
Gold price declines in Pakistan after downward trend in global bullion markets18 hours ago
-
ECC approves uniform application of fuel charges adjustment18 hours ago
-
SECP, PBC affirm ongoing collaboration for business facilitation and regulatory reforms18 hours ago
-
Ahsan reviews preparations for CPEC's upcoming JCC meeting, PM's expected visit to Beijing18 hours ago
-
Govt committed for strengthening auto sector: Rana Ihsaan18 hours ago
-
RCCI to establish Economic Zones along ring road18 hours ago
-
Pak-Iran share common interests in ensuring regional food security: Rana Tanveer19 hours ago