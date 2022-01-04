Gold prices decrease by Rs150 per tola 4 Jan 2022

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs150 and was sold at Rs126,150 in the local market on Tuesday against its sale at Rs126,300 the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs129 to Rs108,153 from Rs108,282 whereas that of and 10 gram 22 karat went down from Rs99,258 to Rs99,140.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1460 and Rs1251.71 respectively.

The price of gold in international market witnessed decrease of $22 and was traded at $1803 against its sale at $1825, the Jewellers Group reported.