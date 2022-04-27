Gold prices decrease by Rs150 to Rs132,000 per tola

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs150 and was sold at Rs132,000 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs132,150 in the local market the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold decreased by Rs128 to Rs113,169 from Rs113,297 while that of 10 gram 22 karat also went down to Rs103,738 from Rs103,855, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs1510 and Rs 1294.58 respectively.

The price of gold in international market decreased by $9 and was traded at $1895 compared to its sale at $1904, the association reported.