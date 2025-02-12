Gold prices decrease by Rs1,600 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs 1,600 and was sold at Rs 301,500 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs 303,100 on previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 1,372 to Rs 258,487 from Rs 259,859 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat came down to Rs 236,955 from Rs 238,212.

The prices of per tola silver and that of ten gram remained unchanged and close at Rs 3,312 and Rs 2,839.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $16 to $2,888 from $2,904, the Association reported.