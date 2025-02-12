Open Menu

Gold Prices Decrease By Rs1600 Per Tola In Pakistan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 12, 2025 | 07:53 PM

Gold prices decrease by Rs1600 per tola in Pakistan

All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association confirms new gold price of gold reaches Rs301, 500 in local markets

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 12nd, 2025) The gold prices decreased by Rs1600 per tola in Pakistan on Wednesday.

All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association confirmed the development.

The association said that the new gold price of gold per tola reached Rs301, 500 in the local markets.

A day before, the gold price had increased by Rs100 and reached Rs303, 100 per tola.

Meanwhile, the price of 10 grams of gold dropped by Rs1,372, brought it down to Rs258,487.

The association further reported that in the international market, the price of gold has fallen by $16, settling at $2,888 per ounce.

