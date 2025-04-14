Gold Prices Decrease By Rs1,800 To Rs.338,800 Per Tola
Muhammad Irfan Published April 14, 2025 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs.1,800 and was traded at Rs.338,800 on Monday as compared to its sale at Rs340,600 on previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.
The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also decreased by Rs.1,543 to Rs 290,466 from Rs.
292,009 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold also came down to Rs.266,261 from Rs.267,684, respectively.
The prices of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.3,234 and Rs.2,772 respectively.
The price of gold in the international market decreased by $18 to $3,218 from $3,236 whereas that of silver remained unchanged at $31.30, the Association reported.
