Gold Prices Decrease By Rs200 Per Tola

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 05:00 PM

Gold prices decrease by Rs200 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs20 on Wednesday and was sold at Rs113,000 against its sale at Rs113,200 the previous day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of ten gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs170 and was traded at Rs96,880 against its sale at Rs97,050 while ten gram 22 karat gold decreased to Rs88,806.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver also witnessed no change and was sold at Rs1300 and Rs1114.54 respectively.

The gold price in the in international market witnessed decrease of US$8 and was sold at US$1846 against its sale at US$1854, the association added.

