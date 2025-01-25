Open Menu

Gold Prices Decrease By Rs200 Per Tola

Faizan Hashmi Published January 25, 2025 | 05:40 PM

Gold prices decrease by Rs200 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs.200 and was sold at Rs 289,400 on Saturday against its sale at Rs 289,600 on previous trading day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.172 to Rs.

284,113 from Rs ,284,285 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat also went up to Rs.227,445 from Rs.227,603.

The prices of per tola silver decreased by Rs.32 to Rs3,409 whereas that of ten gram silver went down by Rs20 to Rs.2,922.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $2 to $2,770 from $2,772, the Association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Kubra Khan, Gohar Rasheed officially announce to t ..

Kubra Khan, Gohar Rasheed officially announce to tie the knot

10 minutes ago
 Operation Chivalrous Knight 3: 100 trucks carrying ..

Operation Chivalrous Knight 3: 100 trucks carrying 1,442 tonnes of UAE aid enter ..

15 minutes ago
 Imran Khan sets conditions for next round of negot ..

Imran Khan sets conditions for next round of negotiations with govt

20 minutes ago
 KP CM Gandapur removed from PTI’s provincial pre ..

KP CM Gandapur removed from PTI’s provincial presidency

29 minutes ago
 Thousands of martyrs still missing under rubble in ..

Thousands of martyrs still missing under rubble in Gaza: Palestinian Civil Defen ..

45 minutes ago
 3000 Palestinian families displaced from Jenin due ..

3000 Palestinian families displaced from Jenin due to Israeli aggression

1 hour ago
UoS participates in BETT 2025 in UK

UoS participates in BETT 2025 in UK

1 hour ago
 SFAL welcomes 29 literary luminaries from UAE, Afr ..

SFAL welcomes 29 literary luminaries from UAE, Africa

1 hour ago
 UAE committed to building sustainable energy futur ..

UAE committed to building sustainable energy future: Amna Al Dahak

2 hours ago
 PCB announces schedule for tri-nation ODI series

PCB announces schedule for tri-nation ODI series

2 hours ago
 UAE hosts high-level meetings with Kazakhstan moni ..

UAE hosts high-level meetings with Kazakhstan monitoring agency

3 hours ago
 PTI, JUI-F likely to meet next week amid soaring p ..

PTI, JUI-F likely to meet next week amid soaring political temperature

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business