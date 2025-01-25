Gold prices decrease by Rs200 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs.200 and was sold at Rs 289,400 on Saturday against its sale at Rs 289,600 on previous trading day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.172 to Rs.

284,113 from Rs ,284,285 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat also went up to Rs.227,445 from Rs.227,603.

The prices of per tola silver decreased by Rs.32 to Rs3,409 whereas that of ten gram silver went down by Rs20 to Rs.2,922.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $2 to $2,770 from $2,772, the Association reported.