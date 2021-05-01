UrduPoint.com
Gold Prices Decrease By Rs200 To Rs104,000 Per Tola

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 01st May 2021 | 07:55 PM

Gold prices decrease by Rs200 to Rs104,000 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed decrease of Rs200 on Saturday and was traded at Rs104,000 as compared to Rs104,200 the previous day, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs172 and was sold at Rs89,163 against its sale at 89,335 whereas the prices of ten gram 22 karat gold decreased to Rs81,733 from Rs81,890.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1360 and Rs1165.98 respectively.

The gold price in the international market witnessed decrease of $6 and was traded atUS $ 1770 against US $ 1776.

