Gold Prices Decrease By Rs200 To Rs109,800

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs200 and was traded at Rs109,800 on Thursday against its sale at Rs110,000 in the local market, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also decreased by Rs171 to Rs94,136 against its sale at Rs94,307 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold declined to Rs86,291 from Rs94,307.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained static at Rs1430 and 1226 respectively.

The price of gold in international market decreased by US$4 and was traded at US$1790 against its sale at US$1894.

More Stories From Business

