Gold prices decrease by Rs2,000 to Rs132,300 per tola 8 Apr 2022

Sumaira FH Published April 08, 2022 | 06:19 PM

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs 2,000 and was trade at Rs132,300 on Friday as compared to its sale at Rs134,300 in the local market the previous day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs 2,000 and was trade at Rs132,300 on Friday as compared to its sale at Rs134,300 in the local market the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs1,715 to Rs113,426 from Rs115,141 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went down to Rs103,974 from Rs105,545, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1520 and Rs1303.15 respectively.

The price of gold in international market increased by $6 and was traded at US$1933 against its sale at US$1927, the association reported.

