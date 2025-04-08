Gold Prices Decrease By Rs.2,000 To Rs318,000 Per Tola
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 08, 2025 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs.2,000 and was traded at Rs.318,000 on Tuesday as compared to its sale at Rs320,000 on previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.
The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also decreased by Rs.4,715 to Rs 272,633 from Rs.
274,348 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold also went down by Rs.1,572 to Rs.249,922 from Rs 251,494 respectively.
The prices of per tola silver declined by Rs.50 to Rs.3,170 whereas that of ten gram silver went down by Rs.43 to Rs.2,717.
The price of gold in the international market decreased by $28 to $3,010 from $3,038 whereas that of silver went down by $0.71to $30.30 from $29.59, the Association reported.
