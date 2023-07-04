Gold prices decrease by Rs.2,200 to Rs 205,000 per tola

(@FahadShabbir)

The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs 2,200 and was sold at Rs 205,000 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs. 207,200 the previous day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs 2,200 and was sold at Rs 205,000 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs. 207,200 the previous day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 1,887 to Rs 175,754 from Rs 177,641 whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went down to Rs 161,108 from Rs162,837, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.2,500 and Rs.2,143.34 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $17 to $1929 from $1912, the association reported.