Gold prices decrease by Rs.2300 to Rs. 201,900 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs.2300 and was sold at Rs. 201,900 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs. 204,200 the previous day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs. 1971 to Rs.

173,097 from Rs.175,068, whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went down to Rs.158,672 from Rs. 160,480.

The price of per tola silver and ten-gram silver remained unchanged to close at Rs.2200 and Rs 1886.14 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market dipped by US$29 to $1939 against its sale at $1968, the association reported.