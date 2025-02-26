Gold Prices Decrease By Rs.2,400 Per Tola To Rs.306,300
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 26, 2025 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs.2,400 and was sold at Rs 306,300 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs308,700 on previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.
The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 2,058 to Rs 262,602 from Rs.
264,660 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went down by Rs.1,886 to Rs 240,727 from Rs.243,613.
The prices of per tola silver decreased by Rs.36 to Rs,3,314 and that of ten gram went down by Rs.31 to Rs.2,841.
The price of gold in the international market decreased by $24 to $2,916 from $.2,940 whereas the prices of silver in international market went down by $0.41 to $31.79, the Association reported.
