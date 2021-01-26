UrduPoint.com
Gold Prices Decrease By Rs250 Per Tola

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 05:50 PM

Gold prices decrease by Rs250 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs250 on Tuesday and was sold at Rs 113,200 against its sale at Rs113,450 the previous day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of ten gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs215 and was traded at Rs97,050 against its sale at Rs97,265 while ten gram 22 karat gold decreased to Rs88,963.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver also witnessed no change and was sold at Rs1300 and Rs1114.54 respectively.

The gold price in the in international market witnessed decrease of US$9 and was sold at US$1854 against its sale at US$1863, the association added.

