Open Menu

Gold Prices Decrease By Rs.2,500 Per Tola To Rs.300,500

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 28, 2025 | 04:40 PM

Gold prices decrease by Rs.2,500 per tola to Rs.300,500

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs.2,500 and was sold at Rs 300,500 on Thursday against its sale at Rs300,000 on previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 2,143 to Rs 257,639 from Rs.

259,773 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went down by Rs.1,964 to Rs 236,169 from Rs. 238,133.

The prices of per tola silver declined by Rs.64 to Rs.3,250 whereas that of ten gram silver decreased by Rs.55 to Rs.2,786.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $24 to $2,863 from $2,887 whereas the prices of silver in international market declined by $0.65 to $31.14, the Association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Afghanistan make 177 ru ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Afghanistan make 177 runs for five wickets

6 minutes ago
 Maulana Haqqani, four others killed in suicide att ..

Maulana Haqqani, four others killed in suicide attack at Jamia Haqqania mosque

27 minutes ago
 MoF celebrates UAE Innovation Month with special e ..

MoF celebrates UAE Innovation Month with special event focusing on promoting inn ..

29 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Iran to enhance medical cooperation

Pakistan, Iran to enhance medical cooperation

40 minutes ago
 MoHAP earns ‘Distinguished Innovation Enabler’ ..

MoHAP earns ‘Distinguished Innovation Enabler’ award, ‘Certified Innovativ ..

44 minutes ago
 Manchester City retains top spot as world's most v ..

Manchester City retains top spot as world's most valuable team

1 hour ago
Fatima bint Mubarak congratulates wives of Arab, I ..

Fatima bint Mubarak congratulates wives of Arab, Islamic leaders on Ramadan

1 hour ago
 DP World sets automotive record in UAE, handling o ..

DP World sets automotive record in UAE, handling over 1 million vehicles in 2024

1 hour ago
 ADEK introduces Service Learning Fridays for stude ..

ADEK introduces Service Learning Fridays for students

2 hours ago
 UAE, Italy: Promising partnerships for sustainable ..

UAE, Italy: Promising partnerships for sustainable, prosperous future

2 hours ago
 ADJD schedules remote visitations to inmates durin ..

ADJD schedules remote visitations to inmates during Ramadan

2 hours ago
 UNRWA provides food assistance to 2 million people ..

UNRWA provides food assistance to 2 million people in Gaza since ceasefire

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business