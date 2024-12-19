Open Menu

Gold Prices Decrease By Rs2,600 Per Tola

Umer Jamshaid Published December 19, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Gold prices decrease by Rs2,600 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs.2,600 and was sold at Rs273,300 on Thursday against its sale at Rs 275,900 on previous trading day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.

2,229 to Rs234,311 from Rs236,540 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat also went down to Rs214,785 from Rs216,828.

The prices of per tola silver decreased by Rs.50 to Rs.3,350 whereas that of ten gram silver went down by Rs.42.87 to Rs. 2,872.08.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $26 to $2,621 from $2,647, the Association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Sale Price Gold Silver Market All From

Recent Stories

Dubai hosts over 60 startups, entrepreneurs for AI ..

Dubai hosts over 60 startups, entrepreneurs for AI Connect event

1 minute ago
 SEHA’s Tawam Hospital receives NIHS accreditatio ..

SEHA’s Tawam Hospital receives NIHS accreditation to teach general surgery

16 minutes ago
 Pakistan, South Africa to lock horns in second ODI ..

Pakistan, South Africa to lock horns in second ODI today

17 minutes ago
 Keshav Maharaj ruled out of ODI series against Pak ..

Keshav Maharaj ruled out of ODI series against Pakistan

31 minutes ago
 ADQ, Korea's Aqua Development to launch pilot shri ..

ADQ, Korea's Aqua Development to launch pilot shrimp farming facility in KEZAD

31 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi's Department of Health expands 'Sanadkom ..

Abu Dhabi's Department of Health expands 'Sanadkom' initiative to all residents ..

31 minutes ago
Sindh govt announces public holiday on Dec 27

Sindh govt announces public holiday on Dec 27

42 minutes ago
 Etihad Airways named 'Official Airline' partner of ..

Etihad Airways named 'Official Airline' partner of 1 Billion Followers Summit

1 hour ago
 Liwa Drift Race kicks off Friday at Liwa Internati ..

Liwa Drift Race kicks off Friday at Liwa International Festival 2025

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great ..

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great Arab Minds Award in Literature ..

1 hour ago
 Frontline Heroes Office celebrates International H ..

Frontline Heroes Office celebrates International Human Solidarity Day

2 hours ago
 Weather Update: Stronger-than-usual easterly winds ..

Weather Update: Stronger-than-usual easterly winds to blow in Karachi tomorrow

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business