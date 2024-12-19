Gold prices decrease by Rs2,600 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs.2,600 and was sold at Rs273,300 on Thursday against its sale at Rs 275,900 on previous trading day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.

2,229 to Rs234,311 from Rs236,540 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat also went down to Rs214,785 from Rs216,828.

The prices of per tola silver decreased by Rs.50 to Rs.3,350 whereas that of ten gram silver went down by Rs.42.87 to Rs. 2,872.08.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $26 to $2,621 from $2,647, the Association reported.