Gold Prices Decrease By Rs2,600 Per Tola
Umer Jamshaid Published December 19, 2024 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs.2,600 and was sold at Rs273,300 on Thursday against its sale at Rs 275,900 on previous trading day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.
The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.
2,229 to Rs234,311 from Rs236,540 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat also went down to Rs214,785 from Rs216,828.
The prices of per tola silver decreased by Rs.50 to Rs.3,350 whereas that of ten gram silver went down by Rs.42.87 to Rs. 2,872.08.
The price of gold in the international market decreased by $26 to $2,621 from $2,647, the Association reported.
Recent Stories
Dubai hosts over 60 startups, entrepreneurs for AI Connect event
SEHA’s Tawam Hospital receives NIHS accreditation to teach general surgery
Pakistan, South Africa to lock horns in second ODI today
Keshav Maharaj ruled out of ODI series against Pakistan
ADQ, Korea's Aqua Development to launch pilot shrimp farming facility in KEZAD
Abu Dhabi's Department of Health expands 'Sanadkom' initiative to all residents ..
Sindh govt announces public holiday on Dec 27
Etihad Airways named 'Official Airline' partner of 1 Billion Followers Summit
Liwa Drift Race kicks off Friday at Liwa International Festival 2025
Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great Arab Minds Award in Literature ..
Frontline Heroes Office celebrates International Human Solidarity Day
Weather Update: Stronger-than-usual easterly winds to blow in Karachi tomorrow
More Stories From Business
-
Gold prices decrease by Rs2,600 per tola1 minute ago
-
KPT shipping movements report1 minute ago
-
Exports increase by 9.06 % to Rs 3.8 trillion in 5 months11 minutes ago
-
Rice exports increased by 35.40% in 05 months of FY2024-251 hour ago
-
Chinese shares close mixed Thursday2 hours ago
-
European car market shrank 1.9% in November2 hours ago
-
Turkish stock exchange opens Thursday down2 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes4 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 December 20246 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 December 20246 hours ago
-
Stocks and dollar edge higher before Fed rate decision16 hours ago
-
Ahsan inaugurates high-level workshop to outline CPEC Phase- 2 road-map16 hours ago