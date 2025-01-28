Gold Prices Decrease By Rs2700 Per Tola
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 28, 2025 | 07:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs.2700 and was sold at Rs 286,400 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs 289,100 on previous trading day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.
The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.2,315 to Rs.
245,541 from Rs. 247,856 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat came down to Rs.225,087 from Rs. 227,209.
The prices of per tola silver decreased by Rs.32 to Rs3,363 whereas that of ten gram silver went down by Rs27 to Rs.2,883.
The price of gold in the international market decreased by $26 to $2,741 from $2,767, the Association reported.
