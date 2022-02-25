UrduPoint.com

Gold Prices Decrease By Rs2800 To Rs 127,500 Per Tola 25 Feb 2022

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs 2800 and was sold at Rs 127,500 on Friday against its sale at Rs 130,300 in the local market the previous day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs 2800 and was sold at Rs 127,500 on Friday against its sale at Rs 130,300 in the local market the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 2400 to Rs 109,311 from Rs 111,711 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went down to Rs 102,201 from Rs102,402, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs20 and was traded at Rs1470 against its sale at Rs1490 whereas that of ten gram silver decreased by Rs17.15 to Rs1260.28 from Rs 1277.43.

The price of gold in international market decreased by $72 and was traded at US$ 1900 against its sale at US$ 1972, the association reported.

