Gold prices decrease by Rs.2,800 to Rs.193,200 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs.2,800 on Friday and was traded at Rs.193,200 against sale at Rs196,000 the last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.2,400 to Rs.165,638 against Rs.

168,038 , whereas that of 10 grams of 22 karat went down to Rs. 151,834 from Rs.154,035, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs2,100 and Rs.1,800.41 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $15 to $1,824 from US$1,839, the association reported.