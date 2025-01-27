Gold Prices Decrease By Rs300 Per Tola
Sumaira FH Published January 27, 2025 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs.300 and was sold at Rs 289,100 on Monday against its sale at Rs 289,400 on previous trading day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.
The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.257 to Rs.
247,856 from Rs , 248,113 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went up to Rs.227,209 from Rs. 227,445.
The prices of per tola silver decreased by Rs.14 to Rs3,395 whereas that of ten gram silver went down by Rs12 to Rs.2,910.
The price of gold in the international market decreased by $3 to $2,767 from $2,770, the Association reported.
Recent Stories
Real estate transactions in Ajman hit AED20.5 billion in 2024
Abdullah bin Zayed, Lavrov discuss regional developments over phone
Meraas awards over AED1 billion construction contract for Bluewaters Bay
Estonian Minister highlights UAE partnership as model for successful agricultura ..
Vivo Y200 Now Available in 128GB: Tailored for Flexibility Without Compromise
Vivo Y200: The Smartphone Everyone Is Talking About
The vivo Y200: Balancing Style and Performance
AMMROC leads strategic growth in aerospace through partnership with Marshall
Focus, experience drive ‘Formula Regional’ victory: Rashid Al Dhaheri
ADU celebrates leap in Times Higher Education Rankings 2025
UOS hosts academic delegation from Monash University
Sharjah Ruler decrees creation of Sharjah Creative Quarter
More Stories From Business
-
Gold prices decrease by Rs300 per tola2 minutes ago
-
POL imports up by 1% to $8.085 bln in 1st half2 hours ago
-
PIA flights likely to start for UK soon3 hours ago
-
Machinery imports up by 15.69% in 1st half of FY 2024-254 hours ago
-
CDNS accomplishes Rs 750 billion savings target by January of FY 2024-254 hours ago
-
Türkiye's BIST 100 opens week down4 hours ago
-
Türkiye’s sectoral confidence indices increase in January4 hours ago
-
China's cultural sector posts stable growth in 20244 hours ago
-
China's industrial profits top 7.43 trillion yuan in 20244 hours ago
-
China's non-manufacturing PMI at 50.2 in January4 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES7 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates7 hours ago