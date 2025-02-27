Gold Prices Decrease By Rs.3,000 Per Tola To Rs.303,300
Muhammad Irfan Published February 27, 2025 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs.3,000 and was sold at Rs 303,300 on Thursday against its sale at Rs306,300 on previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.
The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 2,829 to Rs 259,773 from Rs.
262,602 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went down by Rs.2,594 to Rs 238,133 from Rs.240,727.
The prices of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs,3,314 and Rs.2,841.
The price of gold in the international market decreased by $29 to $2,887 from $2,916 whereas the prices of silver in international market remained stagnant at $31.79, the Association reported.
Recent Stories
ADAFSA launches annual inspection, awareness campaign for Ramadan
Khalifa Award for Education launches judging process for 18th session
Dubai Customs organises forum on future, impactful innovations
Ajman government employees to work 100% remotely on Fridays during Ramadan
Experts convene in Abu Dhabi for high-level dialogue on substance use disorder r ..
Al Ain FC fans rise to occasion during latest FIFA Club World Cup Trophy Tour st ..
MoHESR hosts workshop for licensed universities on automatic qualification recog ..
Ahmad Al Sayegh meets Mongolian Deputy Prime Minister
Abu Dhabi Pension Fund launches 'Manarah' platform to boost workforce management
Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited (PTC) Launches Omni™ in Pakistan to Advance T ..
Shaping the AI Future: TECNO to Showcase Its Latest AI Product Ecosystem at MWC ..
MBRSC announces details of launch of Etihad-SAT
More Stories From Business
-
Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum to be held in April6 minutes ago
-
Gold prices decrease by Rs.3,000 per tola to Rs.303,3006 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited (PTC) Launches Omni™ in Pakistan to Advance Tobacco Harm Reductio ..2 hours ago
-
TDAP CE meets business community3 hours ago
-
Australian High Commissioner visits SCCI3 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes4 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates4 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 February 20257 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 February 20258 hours ago
-
OGDCL to organize Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 202518 hours ago
-
NA body approves Industries ministry’s budgetary proposals for PSDP 2025-2618 hours ago
-
Negotiations for Korea Pakistan EPA to begin this year: Korean Envoy18 hours ago