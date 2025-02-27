Open Menu

Gold Prices Decrease By Rs.3,000 Per Tola To Rs.303,300

Muhammad Irfan Published February 27, 2025 | 04:20 PM

Gold prices decrease by Rs.3,000 per tola to Rs.303,300

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs.3,000 and was sold at Rs 303,300 on Thursday against its sale at Rs306,300 on previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 2,829 to Rs 259,773 from Rs.

262,602 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went down by Rs.2,594 to Rs 238,133 from Rs.240,727.

The prices of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs,3,314 and Rs.2,841.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $29 to $2,887 from $2,916 whereas the prices of silver in international market remained stagnant at $31.79, the Association reported.

