UrduPoint.com

Gold Prices Decrease By Rs.3100 To Rs. 204,100 Per Tola

Sumaira FH Published March 21, 2023 | 07:03 PM

Gold prices decrease by Rs.3100 to Rs. 204,100 per tola

The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs.3100 and was sold at Rs. 204,200 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs. 207,300 the previous day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs.3100 and was sold at Rs. 204,200 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs. 207,300 the previous day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs. 2658 to Rs.175,068 from Rs.

177,726, whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went down to Rs.160,480 from Rs.162,916.

The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs.50 to Rs2,200 whereas that of ten-gram silver went down by Rs.42.86 to 1,886.14 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market dipped by US$14 to $1968 against its sale at $1982, the association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Sale Price Gold Silver Market All From

Recent Stories

PM Shehbaz inaugurates Teleschool Pakistan Mobile ..

PM Shehbaz inaugurates Teleschool Pakistan Mobile App

6 minutes ago
 UAQ Ruler briefed about work of volunteers partici ..

UAQ Ruler briefed about work of volunteers participating in &#039;Bridges of Giv ..

20 minutes ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with President and CEO ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with President and CEO of JLL

20 minutes ago
 Dealers of used cars facing plunging sales

Dealers of used cars facing plunging sales

2 minutes ago
 KMC honored with ISO certificate

KMC honored with ISO certificate

2 minutes ago
 Drug peddler couple held with Opium, Hashish

Drug peddler couple held with Opium, Hashish

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.